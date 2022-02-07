Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Jupiter Wellness by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JUPW opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.