Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1,144.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

