Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $133,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,352,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBRG stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

