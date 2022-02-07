Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €112.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €112.00 ($125.84) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.31 ($121.70).

Shares of DG opened at €98.19 ($110.33) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.18. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

