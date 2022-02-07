Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 13.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ VWE remained flat at $8.06 during trading on Wednesday. 812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,833. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 7.63 and a 1 year high of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.28.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

