Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

SPCE opened at $8.99 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

