Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.27.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
SPCE opened at $8.99 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.21.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.