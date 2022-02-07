Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 56,363 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enel Américas by 215.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,583,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013,401 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Enel Américas in the second quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enel Américas by 1,644.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,336 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.00. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79.

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

