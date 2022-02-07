Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,794,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

