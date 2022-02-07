Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 11,351 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

