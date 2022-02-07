Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,026,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 66.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 69.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,261,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

DEI opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.