Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. PNM Resources makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 99,548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 48.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:PNM opened at $45.45 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

