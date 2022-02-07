Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 331,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,767 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 608,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

