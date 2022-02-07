Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.