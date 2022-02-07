Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $86.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

