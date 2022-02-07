Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. UDR accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UDR by 110.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 43.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR opened at $56.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 285.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.