Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 675 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

MAA opened at $211.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.72 and a 200 day moving average of $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

