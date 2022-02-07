Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.66 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

