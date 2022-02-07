Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Aravt Global LLC

Aravt Global LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Visa comprises 8.8% of Aravt Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $227.59 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

