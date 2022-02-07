Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $132.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. 278,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,933. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

