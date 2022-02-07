Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $252,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $928.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $932.82 billion, a PE ratio of 188.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,013.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $902.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,507,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,714,264 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.