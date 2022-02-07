Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,646,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $153,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,730,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,202,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,711,000 after acquiring an additional 732,759 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,583,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.02 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

