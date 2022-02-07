Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,829,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 95,824 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $307,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

ROST opened at $94.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

