Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 144,665 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,125,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $347,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $152.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $451.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $138.18 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

