Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $205,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

COP opened at $91.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

