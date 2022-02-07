W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Raised by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 35.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,713,000 after purchasing an additional 355,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $75.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.