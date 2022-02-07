Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.02. The company had a trading volume of 79,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,650. The stock has a market cap of $450.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average of $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

