Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 446,690 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 422.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 552,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,690 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 548,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,959,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

