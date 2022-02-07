Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,856 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $346.54. 13,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,012. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

