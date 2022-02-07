Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $10.35 Million in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 473,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 2.00% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 121,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.30 million, a PE ratio of -85.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $30.55.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
