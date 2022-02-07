Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $10.35 Million in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 473,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 2.00% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 121,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.30 million, a PE ratio of -85.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

