Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,856 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Accenture by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $346.54. 13,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,012. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

