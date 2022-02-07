Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SCHP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.27. 89,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,498. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.09.

