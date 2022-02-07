WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

