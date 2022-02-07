Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Overstock.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

OSTK stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $112.30.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,048. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.