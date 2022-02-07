Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for James River Group (JRVR)

James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2022 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

2/2/2022 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/26/2022 – James River Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $42.00.

1/25/2022 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/12/2022 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/6/2022 – James River Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of James River Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.75. 173,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,277. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.39.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,606,000 after acquiring an additional 318,455 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in James River Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in James River Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

