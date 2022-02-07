Wells Fargo & Company Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $42.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.19.

NYSE PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

