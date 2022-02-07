Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.79.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.29 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60.
In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
