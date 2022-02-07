Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.29 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

