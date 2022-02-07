WeTrust Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $832,248.63 and $83.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeTrust has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00110246 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.