WHALE Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. WHALE has a total market cap of $60.54 million and $970,029.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00018864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.66 or 0.07200259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,642.60 or 0.99828103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054604 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006600 BTC.

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

