Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.00.

WPM stock opened at C$51.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.