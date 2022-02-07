Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce $349.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $21.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,542.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $78.44 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after buying an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

