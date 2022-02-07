William Blair Comments on Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Privia Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.97 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of PRVA opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 29,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $821,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,591,865 shares of company stock worth $127,052,518 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

