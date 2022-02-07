Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $21.55 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.35 or 0.07141862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00054919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,621.61 or 0.99681627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054160 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006538 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

