Wolfe Research Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $220.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.22.
NYSE SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.30. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $155.57 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
