Wolfe Research Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $220.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.30. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $155.57 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.