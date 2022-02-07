Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will announce sales of $190.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $192.14 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $137.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $724.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.98 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of WOLF traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,222. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.67.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

