Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,525 Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $15,784,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.