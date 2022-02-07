Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $1,162,000.

Shares of ATVC opened at $9.72 on Monday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

