Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $319,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEV opened at $52.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.