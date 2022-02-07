Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP)

Wolverine Trading LLC cut its stake in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,000.

VPOP stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

