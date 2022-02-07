Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 667,308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,203,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WH stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.