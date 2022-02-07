Xion Finance (XGT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,544.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $364,422.06 and $4,544.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

